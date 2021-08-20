Competition is key for The New Saints' boss Anthony Limbrick

Anthony Limbrick

Saints opened their new JD Cymru Premier season with a 4-1 victory at Newtown last weekend and host Caernarfon Town at Park Hall tomorrow (2.30pm).

Limbrick said some players were “unlucky to miss out” on a spot in the TNS starting XI at Latham Park, but stressed competition for places is “good and it’s healthy”.

Reflecting on his side’s efforts at Newtown, Limbrick said: “Watching the game back, it was a professional performance.

“It was a tight game. We scored first, but 1-1 at half time. Then we came on strong in the second half, which we were pleased with. To be professional there and get over the line with that win was really important.

“There were some good individual performances noted. Louis Bradford came in, made his debut for TNS, and did really well in there. I thought we were really good at the back.

“But then some good forward play too. It was good to see Declan McManus score his first goal in the league.

“I thought Jordan Williams was a threat, scored one, set one up, probably could have had another one as well, so I thought we looked quite lively all over the pitch and there were some good individuals.”

“There’s been a few people who have been unlucky to miss out. Louis Robles found himself out the team having done well in Europe, the same with Leo Smith, so there’s competition for places at the moment, there really is,” said the boss.

“Managers will say that’s something that they want and you certainly do. It causes you a headache come Saturday to try and pick the team, but that’s good and it’s healthy.”