Hat-trick delight for Declan McManus as TNS triumph

After Blaine Hudson opened the scoring, former Dunfermline striker McManus converted two penalties before completing his treble at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The visitors pulled two late goals back through Jean-David Beauguel and Adriel Ba Loua – with the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie to be played in the Czech Republic next Thursday.
Viktoria Plzen went close in the early stages as Pavel Sulc’s effort came back off a post. But Saints made the breakthrough in the 19th minute when Hudson headed in a cross from Leo Smith.
Anthony Limbrick’s side doubled their advantage with McManus converting a penalty on the half-hour.
McManus kept his cool from the spot again to extend the lead nine minutes into the second half.
It got even better for Saints in the 76th minute when McManus cut inside and curled home in style to make it 4-0 before Viktoria Plzen pulled two late goals back through Beauguel from close range in the 89th minute and Ba Loua from the edge of the penalty area deep into stoppage time.