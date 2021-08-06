Hat-trick delight for Declan McManus as TNS triumph

The New Saints' Declan McManus (right) celebrates

After Blaine Hudson opened the scoring, former Dunfermline striker McManus converted two penalties before completing his treble at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The visitors pulled two late goals back through Jean-David Beauguel and Adriel Ba Loua – with the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie to be played in the Czech Republic next Thursday.

Viktoria Plzen went close in the early stages as Pavel Sulc’s effort came back off a post. But Saints made the breakthrough in the 19th minute when Hudson headed in a cross from Leo Smith.

Anthony Limbrick’s side doubled their advantage with McManus converting a penalty on the half-hour.

McManus kept his cool from the spot again to extend the lead nine minutes into the second half.