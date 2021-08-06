Declan McManus proud of TNS after big Euro night

Declan McManus (PA)

McManus, after Blaine Hudson opened the scoring, was the star of a landmark 4-2 win at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night.

The second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie will be played in the Czech Republic on Thursday, and the ecstatic McManus said: “It’s a great feeling, to score a hat-trick in Europe. It’s something you can take to the grave.

“I’m just proud of the boys and myself.

"The performance we put in, I dare say that nobody would have imagined it.

"Of course, they had huge spells of possession, but we knew we could deal with that.

“We’re a little deflated that we conceded two late goals, but we’re looking forward to next week.”