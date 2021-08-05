Anthony Limbrick backs TNS to run over esteemed Plzen

Anthony Limbrick

The New Saints of Oswestry are in Cardiff this evening for the Europa Conference third qualifying round showdown against the five-time Czech champions.

Limbrick’s side have impressed progressing past Glentoran and Kauno Zalgiris but face a serious test against Plzen, who have enjoyed five campaigns in the Champions League proper over the last decade, where they beat Roma and were just edged by Real Madrid in 2018.

TNS, however, have reached high fitness levels – according to their head coach – following just two weeks off for players over the summer. Limbrick feels fitness levels are far improved on the side he adopted last season. “Obviously physically it’s a step up for the players physically but we’re in really good shape at the moment,” Limbrick said of the calibre of opposition.

“We only had two weeks off in the off-season and the players have worked ever so hard over six weeks and we’ve really come on physically, the stats have been really good for us.

“Looking at the squad last year compared to where it is now I think we’re a lot physically fitter, in a couple of different aspects.

“It’s clearly showing in our performance, when we come on strong in games, towards the back end of first halves and seeing games out.

“We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve made a lot of investments, there’s been a new gym put in the boys have been using, the club have really backed us. It’s really coming through now.”

Limbrick, who is assessing the fitness of key winger Ryan Brobbel (groin) ahead of tonight’s Cardiff clash, feels his side must deliver their ‘best game’ to come away with a positive result.

The Tasmania-born chief added: “We need to deliver our best game. We’ve shown that in patches – I know that sounds funny as we won 10-1 on aggregate but we probably didn’t put it together for the whole time.

“But we need to deliver on an attacking sense, a counter-attacking sense, we need to deliver in possession, really high quality and be ruthless because the chances are we’ll have less chances in this game.

“We still feel we can create, so we need to be on top of being ruthless.

“The second thing is being tactically right defensively, making sure we’re solid obviously, but still taking the game to them.

“We won’t be able to sit back for the full two legs, you can’t do that. We’ll be aggressive and look to take the game to then.

“And also the third thing is physically. We’ve got to bring those three things to the table in the big games against big teams.”

Visitors Plzen failed to finish outside the Czech top flight’s top two between 2010 and 2020 during a remarkable period for the club, including five national crowns.

But they tailed away during the 2020/21 campaign and finished a surprisingly disappointing fifth but are beginning a new era under new boss Michal Bilek.

Plzen generally play a 4-1-4-1 system and Limbrick expects threats to come in the form of powerful French striker Jean-David Beauguel and 6ft 6in giant forward Tomas Chory.