TNS learn fate ahead of Euro tie

Anthony Limbrick

Anthony Limbrick’s men will tackle either Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia or Croatia’s Osijek in the Conference League’s play-off round – should they progress through Czech side Plzen.

European regulars Plzen – who competed in the Champions League group stages just a few seasons ago – will pose the stern test in the third qualifying round for Oswestry’s TNS, who have eliminated Glentoran and Kauno Zalgiris.

Limbrick’s side welcome Plzen to the Cardiff City Stadium – as opposed to their Park Hall home – for Thursday’s first leg. Should they progress, TNS are one round from the group stage.