TNS learn fate ahead of Euro tie

By Lewis CoxThe New SaintsPublished:

The New Saints’ pathway in the UEFA Europa Conference League has been mapped out ahead of this week’s huge home tie against Viktoria Plzen.

Anthony Limbrick
Anthony Limbrick’s men will tackle either Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia or Croatia’s Osijek in the Conference League’s play-off round – should they progress through Czech side Plzen.

European regulars Plzen – who competed in the Champions League group stages just a few seasons ago – will pose the stern test in the third qualifying round for Oswestry’s TNS, who have eliminated Glentoran and Kauno Zalgiris.

Limbrick’s side welcome Plzen to the Cardiff City Stadium – as opposed to their Park Hall home – for Thursday’s first leg. Should they progress, TNS are one round from the group stage.

The inaugural competition has been worth 500,000 euros in prize money to the Saints.

