The New Saints showing style in Europe

After beating FK Kauno Zalgiris 5-0 in Lithuania – his side turned on the style at Park Hall yesterday evening – dominating from start to finish and scoring five for a second time in the tie.

Goals from Danny Redmond, Louis Robles and Declan McManus in the first half were followed by second half strikes from Leo Smith and Danny Davies.

Zalgiris pulled a late consolation back but it was a thumping display from the Saints – and despite being surprised by the scoreline Limbrick insisted he wasn’t taken back by his side’s displays.

And he believes there is more to come.

“I was just more pleased with the performance if I’m honest,” added Limbrick.

“It was a difficult week with the scoreline being 5-0 coming here, because it can only go one way.

“The pressure is on us to deliver, we wanted to do that and we did it.

“The scoreline was maybe surprising, I was surprised by how ruthless we were but not by the performance, because we see the levels of intensity every day.

“We came back super early in pre-season, the guys have made a big commitment and now we’re getting the rewards from that.

“I’m so pleased for them but there is more to come.”

Limbrick’s new signings have shone in Europe so far, with McManus and Davies both getting their third goals of the latest campaign.

Jordan Williams also has a European goal to his name, and Limbrick is delighted with the attacking prowess his new boys showed.

“They’ve not only added quality but they have added character,” added Limbrick.

“We haven’t won the league for two years so we needed to bring in quality signings and as you can see they have added value to the side already.