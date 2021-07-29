TNS all set to march on in Europa Conference

The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick is urging his players to stay professional and insists ‘anything can happen’ as they look to book a place in the next round of the Uefa Europa Conference League.

TNS have a 5-0 aggregate lead heading into tonight’s second leg clash with Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris.

They made a fast start notching four before half-time and by adding the fifth in the second half they made history, grabbing the biggest ever win by a Cymru Premier club in European competition.

Now, they welcome Kauno to Park Hall in Oswestry tonight in the second leg clash with a place in the third qualifying round at stake.

“My message is probably similar to the one at half-time when we were 4-0 up, we want to be professional about it,” Limbrick said.

“We want to finish the game off and make sure that first and foremost we get through the tie. That’s the respectful thing to do and what we need to do.

“When we won 2-0 here two weeks ago against Glentoran there was a feel-good attitude after the game, fans were back and it was a great atmosphere and we want to do that again.

“Regardless of the score in the first leg we need to make sure we win this game at home. We want to win as many games as we can at home. I don’t think we’ll have a problem with professionalism. We’ll be aggressive, get on the front foot and pass the ball.

“We know the importance of the game, regardless of the scoreline. The game is definitely not over, despite the score.

“Stranger things have happened, if you can score five you can concede five as well. We know we’re the favourites but that’s the way we like it. The guys have trained really well this week.”

If they hang on to their dominant aggregate advantage they will face either Czech side Viktoria Plzen or Belarusian club Dinamo Brest in the next round.

Plzen have a 2-1 lead from the first leg and also play tonight.

