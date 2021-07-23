TNS's man of the moment Leo Smith raring to go

The New Saints European goal hero Leo Smith is determined to show his class after a disappointing end to last season.

Leo Smith of TNS reacts

Former Wrexham midfielder Smith has been in sensational form for Anthony Limbrick’s men over their three Uefa Conference League fixtures so far. The 23-year-old has now scored in all five of his European appearances in two seasons at TNS.

Smith was brought to the club from Caernarfon Town by former boss Scott Ruscoe a year ago but, following on from a bright start, found life tougher at Park Hall towards the end of the term as TNS were pipped to the Cymru Premier title again.

Smith said: “I started off brilliantly last season, started a certain amount of games, but it was a disappointing end for me personally last season for different reasons.

“I just want to keep working hard and showing people that I should be playing.”

The midfielder credits new head coach Limbrick for injecting something new at Park Hall. He added: “He’s brought a different philosophy into the club, obviously with training and everything around it.

“It’s been a bit more professional, so it’s brilliant yes.”

