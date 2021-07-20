Anthony Limbrick: The New Saints to finish strong

The New SaintsPublished:

Anthony Limbrick is determined The New Saints finish their Uefa Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie with Kauno Zalgiris in style.

Anthony Limbrick
Anthony Limbrick

TNS all but confirmed their place in the next stage with a terrific 5-0 triumph in Lithuania last night, but boss Limbrick is targeting an equally impressive second leg at Park Hall next Thursday.

“It was no different to what we said at half-time,” said the Australian boss. “The players were really determined they wanted to finish the game off strongly, and they did that. And we want to win at home.

“It was a great feeling last week when we won and got through against Glentoran so we want to make sure we keep that record up at home and I think it’s really important we put on a good show for the fans and get a goo result first and foremost.”

Leo Smith gave Saints an early lead before defender Danny Davies netted twice and Declan McManus also struck to make it 4-0 at the break.

Jordan Williams added a late fifth to round off a wonderful night for in-form Saints.

Reflecting on the first leg triumph, Limbrick added: “I’m just really pleased for the players, I thought they were fantastic – to be 4-0 up at half-time and keep that clean sheet in the second half and get an extra goal.

“Everyone right from the forwards to the defenders mucked in together as a team and really made sure we were solid and that gave us a great platform to get something from the game.

“Funnily enough, I didn’t think we passed the ball that well in the first half, but we talked about being clinical and ruthless in the attacking half, and we certainly were that.”

The New Saints
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News