Anthony Limbrick: The New Saints to finish strong

Anthony Limbrick

TNS all but confirmed their place in the next stage with a terrific 5-0 triumph in Lithuania last night, but boss Limbrick is targeting an equally impressive second leg at Park Hall next Thursday.

“It was no different to what we said at half-time,” said the Australian boss. “The players were really determined they wanted to finish the game off strongly, and they did that. And we want to win at home.

“It was a great feeling last week when we won and got through against Glentoran so we want to make sure we keep that record up at home and I think it’s really important we put on a good show for the fans and get a goo result first and foremost.”

Leo Smith gave Saints an early lead before defender Danny Davies netted twice and Declan McManus also struck to make it 4-0 at the break.

Jordan Williams added a late fifth to round off a wonderful night for in-form Saints.

Reflecting on the first leg triumph, Limbrick added: “I’m just really pleased for the players, I thought they were fantastic – to be 4-0 up at half-time and keep that clean sheet in the second half and get an extra goal.

“Everyone right from the forwards to the defenders mucked in together as a team and really made sure we were solid and that gave us a great platform to get something from the game.