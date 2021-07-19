The New Saints make a move for full-back Ashley Baker

A general view of Park Hall

The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, began his career with Cardiff City before then having spells in the English Football League with Sheffield Wednesday and Newport County.

Now, though, the former Wales under-21 international has opted to continue his career in the Cymru Premier after signing a permanent deal with TNS.

Boss Anthony Limbrick, said: “We are really pleased with the addition of Ash to the squad here at TNS. He comes with a good pedigree, having played at a decent level in the Football League. His versatility is also a positive, he is able to play at full-back and in midfield.”

Baker swapped rugby union for football 10 years ago when he signed as a teenager for Cardiff City’s Academy.

Born in Bridgend, as a youngster he represented Wales at under-19 and under-21 level.

In November 2020, he scored the first professional goal of his career as Newport beat Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

Gary Brabin, TNS’s sporting director, said: “Ash is a great character with a big heart, who was playing Championship football two years ago, and was well thought of in the Welsh national system.

“He’s still only 24, and after a difficult time in the last 12 months, will be looking to settle down at The New Saints and get back to his best form and start enjoying his football again.”

n Elsewhere, Wrexham have snapped up striker Jake Hyde from FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.