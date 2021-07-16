Anthony Limbrick: The New Saints’ efforts are rewarded

Anthony Limbrick

Limbrick’s men made it through to the second qualifying round of the new European club competition thanks to last night’s 2-0 second leg (3-1 aggregate) win against Glentoran at Park Hall.

The TNS squad were afforded just two weeks off following the end of last season, with Limbrick keen to build for the early European schedule.

And two first-half goals from new signing Declan McManus, from the spot, and Leo Smith downed the Northern Irish visitors in front of almost 200 fans and secured a tie against Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris, with an away leg first next Tuesday.

Limbrick said: “The lads have made a lot of sacrifices, they only had two weeks off. We’ve had seven or eight weeks’ training, it’s a lot of sacrifice building for these games.

“The interesting thing building for these is you have your bigger games starting for pre-season which I’ve never had before.

“That probably added to the excitement and pressure of it, But the result gives them confidence. With the sacrifices they’ve made, they deserved it.”

Limbrick continued: “They are really a good side and shouldn’t be underestimated. “But We came back here and played our football like we know we can on the big pitch, which is really pleasing.”