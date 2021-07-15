UEFA Conference League: The New Saints 2-0 Glentoran (3-1 aggregate) – report and pictures

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/07/2021.. The New Saints GC V Glentoran FC. TNS: Declan McManus scores a penalty..

Northern Ireland visitors Glentoran shot themselves in the foot twice with two defensive horrors in the form of loose headers allowing the Oswestry hosts to claim the aggregate lead in the first qualifying round.

First new boy Declan McManus converted from the penalty spot after debutant Jordan Williams was caught, before Leo Smith - scorer of the first leg stunner in Belfast last week - converted barely seconds later.

Having worked a deserved lead following last week’s 1-1 first leg, Anthony Limbrick’s TNS - playing their first home match in front of fans since March 2020 - defended well to see out the tie.

Their reward is a second qualifying round contest against Lithuania’s Kauno Zalgiris, with an away leg coming first next Thursday, after they saw off Gibraltan outfit Europa 2-0.

Around 30 hardy travelling Glentoran fans continued in fine voice long into the night, but the Northern Ireland Premiership side never looked like truly troubling TNS’ two-goal aggregate lead.

Limbrick handed a Saints debut to Williams, one of his three summer captures, a winger with EFL experience in League One with Rochdale.

Fellow new recruits Danny Davies - at right-back rather than his natural left side - and striker McManus were also in from the off.

The sides played out a competitive, tight 1-1 draw at Glentoran’s home of The Oval in Belfast seven days earlier. Though Limbrick’s men knew the away goal was not worth what it was in previous year’s due to the abolition of the away goals rule from European competition.

And Glens fans travelled well from the Northern Irish capital to Oswestry. A pocket of vocal supporters made their presence felt behind one of the goals at Park Hall, long before home supporters began to mill in for their first match in almost 18 months.

Home stalwart Adrian Cieslewicz skewed the game’s first effort wide of the far post before Seanan Clucas turned wide on the volley from a Rory Donnelly cross for the visitors.

TNS edged the opening stages, however, as McManus sent a decent chance wide from skipper Chris Marriott’s low cross.

The hosts were fortunate though, as Keston Davies area presented a chance to Conor McMenamin, but TNS cleared.

But Glentoran shot themselves in the foot twice in as many minutes just after the midway point of the half.

First captain Marcus Kane’s header was weak, Williams lobbed keeper Dayle Coleing, the ball was cleared off the line but Coleing clattered the Saints man.

McManus lifted his spot-kick high beyond the keeper to celebrate with the home end.

And, immediately from kick-off, it was Patrick Mcclean’s turn for a costly, weak header. McManus held the ball up and released Smith and the midfielder finished well from inside the box.

The Glens had imploded and Williams was inches from making it three, as his volley found the post from Ben Clark’s cross on half hour. Coleing then saved a low Williams strike five minutes before the break.

Veteran Saints keeper Paul Harrison got a vital hand on Rory Donnelly’s cross with McMenamin waiting to pounce on the stroke of half-time.

Glentoran needed to hit back and started the second period well without sufficiently troubling the Saints.

Harrison got away with one as he was beaten by a bouncing ball but Glens sub Andrew Mitchell could not pounce.

Glentoran were on top around the hour mark as Mitchell sent a header at Harrison.

TNS almost put the tie to bed as Cieslewicz bustled through on the break but his lob landed on the roof of the net.

Robbie McDaid lifted a presentable opening over for the visitors as a killer touch continued to evade them with 20 minutes left.

Smith shot at the keeper from distance late on but Limbrick’s hosts remained comfortable.

Away captain Kane did threaten in six minutes of added time, as his header was cleared off the line by sub Louis Robles - who almost netted at the other end.

But it had been a professional win for the hosts, as the 200 limited capacity home crowd enjoyed a winning, long-awaited return to Park Hall, with Lithuania next on the agenda for Limbrick and TNS.

The New Saints (4-3-3):

Harrison; D Davies, K Davies (Ebbe, 76), Astles, Marriott (c) ; Clark, Routledge, Smith; McManus (Rees, 87), Williams (Robles, 67), Cieslewicz.

Subs not used: Roberts, Canavan, Daykin, Williams, Cornish.

Glentoran (4-4-2):

Coleing; Marron (Smith, 67), McCullough, Mcclean, Kane ©; Marshall, Bigirimana, McDaid, Clucas (Mitchell, 57); McMenamin, Donnelly (McDonagh, 67).

Subs not used: Morris, Glendinning, Stewart, Cushnie, Wightman.