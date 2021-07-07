TNS graduate given Euro call

TNS

The youngster has been brought into manager Anthony Limbrick’s plans this summer, alongside a lost of other players from the Saints’ academy.

He has played four pre-season games now and started in the side’s defeat to Stafford Rangers in mid week.

And boss Limbrick insisted he is well in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

He said: “Morgan has done great in pre-season, he played well in pre-season and he got a fantastic assist in mid week and defended well, and deserved to start because he’s there through merit.

“He is contention for Europe, there’s no doubt about that.

“Jake Canavan also played 90 minutes in mid week and was strong in Scotland, and we have a lot of good young players and I’ve said, if they are good enough then they will play.

“There is such a competition for places which is great for the side and that’s something that has probably surprised me as well.