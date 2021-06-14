TNS seal Declan McManus deal from Dunfermline

Head coach Anthony Limbrick is delighted with new signing

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-deal Cymru Premier club and joins Adam Roscrow who returns to the club on a season-long loan.

“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to the big challenges ahead, both personally and collectively, in Europe and also trying to get the club back to the top of the JD Cymru Premier," said McManus.

"I came here too with the hope of winning trophies, and helping the club progress on the European stage.

"Hopefully I can score the goals that can help the club and the team achieve that.

"Once the clubs had agreed a fee, and I had the opportunity to speak with the head coach and chairman, it very quickly became an easy decision for me to sign.

"Their ambition was really impressive and matches my own. I know the club has a great history and I’m looking forward to helping add to that during my time here.”

The Glasgow-born striker, began his professional career with Aberdeen FC before moving to Dunfermline Athletic (twice) and Ross County.

The forward has had several loan spells at Alloa Athletic, Falkirk, Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers.

While at Falkirk, McManus enjoyed arguably his most successful spell, scoring 19 goals in just 26 appearances.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick was understandably delighted with the capture of McManus and is excited about the new forward line this season.

“We’ve been watching Declan for a while now and are delighted to finally get the deal over the line.

"We really think he’ll strengthen our forward line, and give us different options at the top of the pitch.

"More importantly though, he’s a good character who will work hard for the team.”