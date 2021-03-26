The New Saints determined to keep up pace

TNS Caretaker Manager Chris Seargeant

Saints are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads with a game in hand. After returning to winning ways with a 5-0 home victory over Cefn Druids in their last match, Saints are preparing to head to second-bottom Flint Town United tomorrow (2.30pm).

TNS caretaker manager Seargeant said: “We’ve mentioned it the last few weeks, haven’t we, but the bottom line is the next couple of games before the split, we don’t drop points and give ourselves a mountain to climb going into the split then.

“We’re under no kind of illusion of what we’ve got to do over the next couple of games.

“We’ve got to have the right attitude, keep doing what we’re doing in the last couple of games, keep that intensity, put the ball in the net and, more importantly, match them and compete. That’s the main thing, roll your sleeves up and stick together, and the quality should shine through over the next few games.”

Saints rattled up double figures when they beat Flint Town United 10-0 at Park Hall in October.

“The 10-0 earlier in the season’s irrelevant now,” said Seargeant. “Different staff, a few different players, different mentality maybe, so, yes, we’ve got to be switched right on. That’s going to be a tricky little game Saturday.”

Just like TNS, Flint also go into tomorrow’s game boosted by a victory in their last game after winning 2-1 at Penybont last weekend.