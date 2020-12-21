TNS win to seal Christmas No.1 in Cymru Prem

The New Saints' coach Scott Ruscoe

Having fallen behind in the early stages against Penybont on Saturday, Ryan Harrington pulled Saints level before an own goal from Daniel Jefferies proved to be the winner. It was a 14th victory from 17 league games this season for Saints.

Scott Ruscoe’s table-toppers, next in action when they host Cefn Druids on Boxing Day (2.30pm), are three points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads, who have a game in hand.

Penybont opened up a sixth-minute lead at Park Hall when Ben Ahmun sent a shot past goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

Saints equalised 11 minutes later when defender Harrington reacted quickest in a crowded penalty area to turn the ball home from close range.

The hosts completed the turnaround in the 28th minute as Jefferies inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net as he tried to prevent a cross from Ryan Astles reaching Greg Draper.

Saints were close to extending their lead early in the second half when Louis Robles forced a save from Ashley Morris.

But Penybont continued to carry a threat going forward and Harrison had to be alert to keep out a Sam Snaith header at his near post.

Harrison produced another good save to deny Lewis Harling from close range.

Penybont then had the ball in the net in the closing stages, but an assistant referee’s flag went up as Saints claimed three more points following a hard-fought win.