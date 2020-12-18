The New Saints eager to cash in as they return home

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

Saints, who were 4-0 winners at Newtown on Tuesday night, are three points clear of Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, writes Stuart Dunn.

Penybont, this weekend’s visitors, are fourth in the table and were beaten 4-0 by TNS when the sides met in South Wales earlier this season.

Louis Robles and Greg Draper both scored twice for Scott Ruscoe’s side that day.

“Watching them, they’re a well organised side,” said boss Ruscoe. “They’re obviously playing with some freedom and they do create chances.

“The centre forward that I don’t think we saw last time but has been in the side, he’s scored three goals, I think, in as many games. He looks lively and they’ve got energy.

“They’re well drilled and you can see that they’ve been together a while as well.

“Having done well in previous seasons to come up through the league, I think they’ve got that mentality of sticking together and enjoying their football as well.”

Ruscoe was pleased with how TNS responded to their first league defeat of the season, away to reigning Connah’s Quay last weekend, by running out comfortable winners at Latham Park in midweek.

Robles, Ryan Astles, Adrian Cieslewicz and Ben Clark shared the goals against Newtown as Saints made it 13 wins from 16 league games this season.

Ruscoe added: “It’s always nice to follow up a disappointing result with a positive one just to get you going and to obviously plan ahead and to get the spirits back up.

“It was an excellent performance and one which had lots of energy and drive and chances.

“We could have had a few more goals as well really if you look back at it.”