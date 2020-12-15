The New Saints bid to bounce back from first defeat of the season

The New Saints have a quick opportunity to attempt to bounce back from their opening league defeat of the season when they head to Newtown tonight (7.45pm).

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe
Scott Ruscoe saw his side beaten for the first time in 15 JD Cymru Premier matches this season when they lost 2-0 at title rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday.

Now Saints will be looking to respond positively at Latham Park.

Ruscoe’s side remain top of the table on goal difference, with both TNS and Nomads now having 38 points, with Bala Town in third place on 35 points. “Newtown are always a tricky side,” said boss Ruscoe, looking ahead to tonight’s game. “But we have done well against them in recent years, matches, periods of time.

“It’s one where the players don’t need any more focus, do they?

“It wouldn’t matter who we’re playing. It’s 100 per cent, it’s work, it’s work harder than your opposition.

“Let your technical ability come through, but your work effort doesn’t diminish, and go and get a positive performance.

“From minute one, go there – like we did against Connah’s Quay – I thought we started the first 15, 20 minutes really well with chances and good solidity, so, yes, the same message.”

Dean Ebbe scored both goals when TNS beat Newtown, who are currently ninth in the table, 2-0 at Park Hall in October.

