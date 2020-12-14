The New Saints beaten in league for first time

The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe

Connah’s Quay, last season’s champions, sealed victory in the top-of-the-table clash at the Deeside Stadium with two goals in quick succession in the second half.

Edwards headed the opener before another header, this time from Wilde, went in via a post and the back of TNS goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

Saints remain top of the table on goal difference, with Nomads now level on 38 points with Scott Ruscoe’s side.

TNS went into Saturday’s match looking to extend their unbeaten start to the league season, which stood at 12 wins and two draws from their opening 14 games.

They started brightly and created some early chances.

Dean Ebbe was close to a first-minute breakthrough when his effort was saved by Oliver Byrne.

Home goalkeeper Byrne then also denied both Leo Smith and Louis Robles, who was the match-winner when TNS beat Nomads 1-0 in Oswestry in October.

The hosts took the lead in the 58th minute when Edwards headed home a cross from the right from Aron Williams.

TNS threatened an equaliser when Blaine Hudson saw a header cleared off the line, shortly before Nomads doubled their advantage after 64 minutes with Harrison’s own-goal.

Williams was the provider once again with another fine cross which was headed goalwards by Wilde, with the ball rebounding off a post and hitting diving keeper Harrison on the back on its way in.