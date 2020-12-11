Scott Ruscoe urges TNS to keep up form

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

TNS sit three points clear of tomorrow’s opponents – and reigning champions – Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top having won 12 and drawn two of their 14 Cymru Premier matches so far.

And Ruscoe – whose side beat Nomads 1-0 earlier this season – wants to make sure the Saints carry that form on.

The boss said: “Stats always come into it, league tables always come into it. They never give you a false position because that’s where you are, that’s what you’ve done.

“We’re 14 games in and an excellent start. We need to continue that. It’s no good just thinking ‘oh, we’ve done okay and the results will take care of themselves’. They won’t.

“They will take care of themselves if you apply yourselves in the first half of the season. Yes, we’re coming up to nearly the first half of the season in a couple of games time.

“We’ve been focused, we’ve been determined. We’ve been more ruthless in our play, both in and out of possession as well.