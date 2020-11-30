Draper is the super-sub for Saints

The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe

Saints were level at 1-1 with Aberystwyth when Draper was introduced as a substitute just past the hour mark at Park Hall on Saturday.

The striker quickly made an impact in helping Saints make it 11 victories – and two draws – from 13 league games this season.

It was initially thought that Draper had claimed a 23-minute hat-trick, but it was revealed afterwards that it was actually a brace for the New Zealand international as one of the goals was recorded as an own goal.

Saints took an early lead as a header Dean Ebbe struck a visiting defender on its way past goalkeeper Alex Pennock.

But the visitors equalised after 34 minutes when Adam Davies set up Steven Hewitt to score.

Roscoe turned to the bench after the break with Draper introduced along with Jamie Mullan and Tom Holland – and the subs contributed to securing another victory.

Draper took centre stage with his two goals, with what was thought to be a third eventually credited as an own goal also helping Saints pull further clear.

Leo Smith also had a shot cleared off the line as Saints remained six points clear at the top of the table.

Their next game is at the division’s bottom side, Cefn Druids, on Wednesday night (7.45pm).