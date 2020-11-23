The New Saints extend lead at the top

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

Liam Black was the unfortunate Cardiff Met University player to turn a Leo Smith corner into his own net in the 53rd minute as Saints – whose league record this season now stands at 10 wins and two draws from a dozen games – go marching on. “Professional rather than inspiring,” was the verdict of TNS manager Scott Ruscoe, as he reflected on his unbeaten side’s performance. “They’re the two words I’d use to sum up how I feel after the game.

“Three points, yes, clean sheet – we haven’t won here for a few years, and it’s nice to get a win here.”

Third-bottom Cardiff Met applied early pressure and Eliot Evans curled a shot from outside the penalty area against a post. Saints threatened when Louis Robles had a shot saved by goalkeeper Alex Lang. Evans went close again for the hosts early in the second half as he fired across the face of goal.

TNS then broke the deadlock through Black’s own goal and came close to doubling their advantage shortly afterwards when keeper Lang did well to tip Smith’s free-kick on to the crossbar. Blaine Hudson then headed narrowly off target for the visitors before Saints, who next host Aberystwyth Town at Park Hall on Saturday, saw out the closing stages to register another clean sheet to secure victory.