The New Saints' Ben Clark looking to add to goal tally

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

The in-form Clark came off the bench to score with his first touch as Saints – five points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier – drew 1-1 at second-placed Bala Town last weekend.

Clark has also found the net for the leaders in recent weeks against Haverfordwest County and Aberystwyth Town to take his goal tally for the season up to four.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored as much in my life,” said Clark. “It’s always good to score goals and contribute for the team, but I hope I keep this scoring run going.”

Saints remain unbeaten in the league this season with a record of eight wins and two draws from their 10 matches – and they are determined to stay where they are.

“It’s always good being at the top rather than chasing,” added Clark.

“All the other teams have got to catch us now, so we’ve got to stay at the top and keep increasing the gap.”

Barry Town United, tomorrow’s visitors to Park Hall, are currently fourth in the table, nine points behind Saints with a game in hand.