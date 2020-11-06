TNS braced for tough clash

By Lewis CoxThe New SaintsPublished: Last Updated:

The New Saints, five points clear as JD Cymru Premier leaders, head to second-placed Bala Town for a top-of-the-table clash for the second time this season tomorrow (5.15pm).

The New Saints players warm up
The New Saints players warm up

The first meeting between the sides at the end of September was abandoned late on owing to floodlight failure with the score level at 2-2.

Ryan Astles had just pulled TNS level that night at Maes Tegid following a fine strike from Leo Smith, as Scott Ruscoe’s side hit back from 2-0 down at half time.

Ahead of tomorrow’s replayed fixture, Saints boss Ruscoe said: “It’s a tough one. We’ll be ready for it, we’ll be up for it.

“If we play anything like we did in the second half against them, we’ll be OK. First half, not so great, so we’ll make sure that we’re fully aware of what Bala can do to hurt us.”

TNS last played nearly a fortnight ago when they left it late to beat Haverfordwest County 3-2 at Park Hall, with a stoppage-time winner from defender Blaine Hudson.

Unbeaten Saints have won eight and drawn one of their nine league games so far this season, scoring 31 goals and conceding just four.

Sport
Football
The New Saints
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News