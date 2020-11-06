TNS braced for tough clash

The New Saints players warm up

The first meeting between the sides at the end of September was abandoned late on owing to floodlight failure with the score level at 2-2.

Ryan Astles had just pulled TNS level that night at Maes Tegid following a fine strike from Leo Smith, as Scott Ruscoe’s side hit back from 2-0 down at half time.

Ahead of tomorrow’s replayed fixture, Saints boss Ruscoe said: “It’s a tough one. We’ll be ready for it, we’ll be up for it.

“If we play anything like we did in the second half against them, we’ll be OK. First half, not so great, so we’ll make sure that we’re fully aware of what Bala can do to hurt us.”

TNS last played nearly a fortnight ago when they left it late to beat Haverfordwest County 3-2 at Park Hall, with a stoppage-time winner from defender Blaine Hudson.