The New Saints can move five points clear at top of Premier

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

Manager Scott Ruscoe said his side have made ‘a really positive start’ to the season, with TNS winning seven and drawing the other of their opening eight league games.

Their run of seven successive victories – and clean sheets – was halted with last Friday’s 2-2 draw at Aberystwyth Town.

They are currently two points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads with a game in hand.

“It’s a really positive start,” said Ruscoe. “Looking back on it, there’s been some excellent performances, through individual and team performances. Not conceding in those games has given us a big lift.

“It’s a quarter of the way through. If you look at those figures and continue like that we’ll be in a good place.

“It’s something that when you start pre-season, you give players targets, and certainly you want to be aiming as high as you can for as many trophies at the start of the season.

“That’s the same every single season, but having that start has given us a little platform to build where we need to be.”

The Welsh Government announced a ‘firebreak’ national lockdown from 6pm today until Monday, November 9, that will have an impact on football in Wales.

But tomorrow’s match at Park Hall goes ahead as the only game in the division to be played this weekend.

Haverfordwest are currently eighth in the table, with nine points claimed from eight games.