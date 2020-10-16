TNS focussed on perfection

By Lewis Cox

Scott Ruscoe insists The New Saints will be focused as they strive to continue their stunning start to the season at Aberystwyth Town tonight (7.45pm).

Saints leapfrogged reigning champions Connah’s Quay Nomads to return to top spot in the JD Cymru Premier – two points clear and with a game in hand – by beating them 1-0 at Park Hall on Tuesday night.

It was a seventh successive league win for Oswestry-based Saints this season and they are yet to concede a goal.

Now they will be looking to extend their 100 per cent record at the expense of seventh-placed Aberystwyth.

Boss Ruscoe saluted his side’s efforts in picking up three points in midweek, with Louis Robles hitting the winner against Nomads just before half time.

Ruscoe said: “We can’t be pretty all the time, we can’t be dominating teams all the time.

“Sometimes you have to defend resolutely, you have to be there, put your body on the line, you have to make deflections, you have to be in positions to defend the opposition - and that’s what we’ve done.

“But the most important thing is seven games, seven wins, seven clean sheets. It’s a fantastic start to the season.”

Lewis Cox

