The New Saints ready to face Nomads

Nomads are currently top, a point clear of second-placed TNS, who have a game in hand ahead of this evening’s big clash.

Saints have won all six of their league matches this season, scoring 25 goals in the process, and also impressively keeping six clean sheets.

“Yes, it’s another big game,” said Paul Harrison, the long-serving TNS goalkeeper.

“Every game’s going to be big this year, I think. It’s just another three points, that’s how you have to look at it, but, yes, another big game.

“They’ve had a good start too, and hopefully we keep the good start going.”

As for keeping six consecutive clean sheets in the league, Harrison said it’s something that assistant manager Steve Evans, the former Wales international defender, is always quick to highlight the importance of.

“We’re made up,” he added. “Evo’s big on clean sheets obviously being an ex-defender, so it’s really important for us going forward that we keep as many clean sheets as we can – and then hopefully the forwards go on and score us a few goals.”

Saints delivered another impressive display last weekend, with Louis Robles and Greg Draper both netting twice in a 4-0 away win against Penybont to set TNS up perfectly for tonight’s top-of-the-table clash.