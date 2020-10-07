TNS 2 Newtown 0 - Report

The New Saints Dean Ebbe celebrates scorin

The striker’s cool finishing proved decisive as Scott Ruscoe’s side added three more points to their tally by beating Newtown at Park Hall last night.

It leaves Saints with a record of five wins from as many league games in the early weeks of the season, scoring 21 goals in the process, and impressively registering five clean sheets.

Saints had the better chances of a goalless first half, with a Leo Smith effort saved by goalkeeper Dave Jones before Ryan Astles fired a shot into the side netting after a free kick fell his way.

The hosts took the lead three minutes into the second half, with Ebbe reacting quickest to convert a corner at the far post.

Ebbe doubled the advantage on the hour when he intercepted a back pass and rounded the keeper to score his second goal of the night.

Ebbe, chasing a hat-trick, was then denied by Jones before substitute Greg Draper didn’t quite get the height he was looking for as he tried to chip Jones and the goalkeeper saved.

Saints are away to Penybont on Saturday.