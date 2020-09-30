The New Saints’ test from early challengers

Scott Ruscoe’s side are the division’s early pacesetters and the only team to still have a 100 per cent record.

But second-placed Bala are two points behind TNS, with Ruscoe anticipating a tough game under the Maes Tegid lights.

“They obviously beat us last season in the second game, so it’s going to be a tough one,” he said. “They’ve got two or three new players into their squad as well, which has helped them. They look more dangerous, certainly on the break, so we’re well aware of what they can do and how they’re going to line up.

“We’ve just got to make sure that the players are all aware of that threat. They are direct at times and they do like to play on the angle.

“They’re very good from set pieces, the delivery is excellent. We’ve got to be making sure we get the first ball or the second ball, which we didn’t do last time round away at their place.”

Just like TNS, Bala were knocked out of the Europa League earlier this month, in their case losing 2-0 at Belgian giants Standard Liege in the second qualifying round, after beating Valletta 1-0 in Malta in the previous round.