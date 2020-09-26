Scott Ruscoe targets three from three

Saints are the only club in the division to still have a 100 per cent record after winning their opening two league games.

They followed up a 3-0 opening day success at Barry Town United by beating Cardiff Met University 2-0 at home last Sunday.

With six points on the board and a goal difference of five in their favour, the early-season statistics are impressive for the Oswestry side.

“You always look at stats,” said Ruscoe. “It’s one that you can’t take your eye off. “Certainly, the no goals conceded is very pleasing, and we’ll look to continue that.

“When you do win your first couple of games, it gives more belief, more assurance going into that next game.

“We know that we’re going to score goals, and it just gives you that sort of hunger and that desire to go on and say, well, let’s make it three out of three, let’s make it four out of four.

“I always look at stats and I always mention to the players certain stats as well, but it’s a game that is going to be a tough one.

“But I do feel that going on the back of a positive pre-season and everything else that goes with that, it does give you a little foothold and a little bit more belief going into a game.”

Caernarfon’s opening three league games this season have delivered a win, a draw and a defeat.