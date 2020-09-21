Perfect start to league season for The New Saints

Adrian Cieslewicz scored the opener and was also involved in the second goal as Saints made it back-to-back league wins following a 3-0 opening-day success at Barry Town United.

It means the Park Hall side are the only remaining team in the division with a 100 per cent record and have a two-point advantage as early table-toppers.

Victory represented the perfect response from Saints following the disappointment of bowing out of the Europa League last Wednesday night when they lost on penalties to B36 Torshavn in the Faroe Islands.

Clear chances were in short supply at either end yesterday until Saints broke the deadlock a minute before the interval.

A visiting player attempted to cut out a Jamie Mullan pass, but only succeeded in inadvertently guiding the ball into the path of Cieslewicz, who coolly rounded goalkeeper Alex Lang to score.

In-form Cieslewicz has now scored three times in this season’s opening two league games following his double strike at Barry.

Mullan went close early in the second half when he drilled a shot into the side netting, but Saints did not have to wait too much longer to double their advantage.

Cieslewicz was once again involved when his 59th-minute cross was deflected into his own net by Liam Black.

Cardiff Met’s Bradley Woolridge was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

Saints are next in action when they have a league game at Caernarfon Town next Sunday (2.30pm).

TNS: Harrison, Clark, Harrington, Astles, Marriott (Boateng), Routledge, Smith, Redmond, Mullan (Brobbel), Draper, Cieslewicz (Rees). Subs not used: Ebbe, Bailey, Holland, Williams.