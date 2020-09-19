The New Saints aim to banish Euro woe

The Saints play their first home match of the season in the JD Cymru Premier with Cardiff Met University the visitors to Park Hall (2.30pm).

It provides an opportunity for Scott Ruscoe’s side to build on the three points secured from a 3-0 victory in their league opener at Barry Town United last weekend.

Winger Adrian Cieslewicz bagged two of the goals in that comfortable success while summer signing Leo Smith was also on target.

TNS looked to be on course for Europa League progress in the Faroe Islands on Wednesday night – before their latest European excursion eventually ended in heartbreak.

Goals from Leo Smith and Dean Ebbe had Saints in front as the second qualifying round tie moved into added time of extra-time.

But then came a dramatic late equaliser from B36 Torshavn, which pulled the hosts level at 2-2 ahead of knocking out the Saints 5-4 on penalties.

“It’s hard to take, obviously,” said manager Ruscoe. “Penalties are a lottery, aren’t they?

“I’ve got no complaints on a penalty shootout. We’ve won our fair share and we’ve lost a few, but I just thought that after we got that goal to go 2-1, I thought we could see it out.”

Cardiff Met, tomorrow’s visitors, have collected four points from their opening two league games, winning 3-2 at Aberystwyth Town before a 0-0 draw at home to Haverfordwest on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts has followed Park Hall team mate Louis Bradford in joining Aberystwyth on loan.