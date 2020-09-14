Adrian’s haul as The New Saints hit three

Leo Smith also marked his league debut for the Saints following his summer move by finding the net in the 3-0 win against Barry Town United.

The victory sets Scott Ruscoe’s side up nicely for Wednesday’s big Europa League second qualifying round tie against B36 Torshavn in the Faroe Islands.

It was goalless at the break at Jenner Park, with a Dean Ebbe effort which went wide the closest Saints came to scoring.

But within three minutes of the restart – after boss Ruscoe had opted to make a double-change at the break by introducing Keston Davies and Ben Clark from the bench – the Park Hall side were in front.

Cieslewicz and cut inside from the left side of the penalty area before arrowing a low shot expertly to the bottom corner of the net. Midfielder Smith, a recent recruit from Caernarfon Town doubled the lead for the visitors in the 65th minute, firing home after being set up by Jamie Mullan, before Cieslewicz struck again 12 minutes from time with another cool finish.

TNS: Harrison, Harrington, Hudson (Davies), Astles, Bailey (Clark), Routledge, Smith, Brobbel, Mullan (Draper), Cieslewicz, Ebbe. Subs not used: Rees, Holland, Roberts.