The New Saints swoop to snap up Kwame Boateng

Boateng becomes manager Scott Ruscoe’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Leo Smith, Louis Robles and Ryan Astles and was eligible for this afternoon’s JD Cymru Premier opening day clash away to Barry Town United.

The 21-year-old right-back spent four years with Bradford, making a couple of appearances in the senior side during the 2016/2017 season.

He has also had spells at Guiseley and Harrogate Town, Farsley Celtic, Ossett United and Goole.