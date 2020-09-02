TNS will not take Faroe foes lightly

TNS head into their second qualifying round tie in Torshavn, to be played the week of September 14 after the domestic Cymru Premier campaign is underway, as seeded favourites.

But Ruscoe, who was assistant to Craig Harrison when the Oswestry side won 6-1 on aggregate in 2015 – including a 2-1 away victory – is wary of taking the hosts, who have won two rounds to reach this stage, lightly. “Yes, with what everyone thinks about the Faroe Islands it should be in our favour, but on their home turf they are OK, a decent, organised side that get results,” said Ruscoe, whose side reached the stage after knocking out Slovak side MSK Zilina last week. “It’s not going to be easy as everyone thinks. They are a decent technical side.”

Torshavn finished runners-up in last season’s Faroe Islands Premier League and sit third in the 2020 campaign, which is scheduled to end in November.

The winner of established European outfits CSKA Sofia, of Bulgaria, or Belarus outfit BATE Borisov lie in wait in the third round qualifying.