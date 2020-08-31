TNS to travel to Faroe Islands to face B36 Tórshavn in Europa League qualifier

Scott Ruscoe's men reached the second round after a thrilling victory over MSK Zilina on Thursday night.

Debutants Louis Robles and Leo Smith both found the back of the net, with the latter scoring in the first period of extra-time – after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes – to send TNS through with a 2-1 win.

Now, the Welsh side, who were seeded for the draw, will face B36 Tórshavn, of the Faroe Islands, in the second round of qualifiers.

They finished runners up in the Faroe Islands Premier League last season and will host the one-off fixture, meaning TNS will have to travel to the volcanic island for the game on September 17.

The draw is a repeat of the Champions League first qualifying round draw in 2015/2016, when TNS won 2-1 on the road, followed by a 4-1 victory at Park Hall.