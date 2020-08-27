Europa League qualifier: TNS 3 MSK Zilina 1 (AET) - Report and pictures

With the first qualifying round tie level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, late substitute Leo Smith pounced in the first period of extra time to turn home from close range, before Adrian Cieslewicz’s penalty in the second half, after Branislav Sluka was dismissed, sealed a memorable 3-1 win.

It was all about the new recruits as former Wrexham youngster Smith added to a header from fellow debut star Robles just before the hour, but a Patrik Myslovic penalty for the Slovak visitors 13 minutes from time sent the tie to extra time.

Delirious celebrations between the TNS officials fortunate to be inside an otherwise empty Park Hall greeted both extra time goals and the full-time whistle in Oswestry. Scott Ruscoe’s side can now look forward to Monday’s second qualifying round draw.

After the deserved victory, in which the host could’ve been out of sight by half-time, TNS are now just three victories from a dream ticket in the Europa League group stages.

Entering in the Europa League, rather than the Champions League, for the first time since 2011, the Saints did not want their European adventure to end some three weeks before the new Cymru Premier season had even got up and running.

Park Hall was experiencing its first competitive action in the sterile, post-coronavirus world, with no supporters permitted, instead stewards and other staff dotted around the pitch in Oswestry.

Football looked very different to when TNS last kicked a ball competitively - the 2-2 home draw with Barry Town on March 6, where the visitors snatched a last-gasp equaliser.

The Saints had since relinquished their eight-year stranglehold on the domestic top flight, finishing behind Connah’s Quay on the points-per-game average used by FA Wales.

Nine players that started that day almost six months ago were named in Ruscoe’s starting XI for the visit of the Slovak Supa Liga runners-up.

Long-serving favourite Aeron Edwards had departed for Connah’s Quay, while striker Greg Draper dropped to the bench.

Two of Ruscoe’s three new summer recruits, attacker Robles and centre-back Ryan Astles, were handed first Saints starts in the hosts’ 4-3-3 set-up.

Zilina, who have already got their domestic campaign underway - kicking off with two wins and two defeats - named top scorer Vahan Bichakhchyan, an Armenia midfielder, on the bench.

The eerie silence before kick-off was pierced by the Slovak visitors’ motivational roar, from inside the tunnel at Park Hall. A 2-1 defeat at Pohronie last weekend was not ideal preparation for the side familiar with running deep into European qualification rounds.

The visitors did not look settled or ready in the moments before kick-off and TNS almost punished them inside four minutes.

An already-familiar right-sided move saw Simon Spender release Jamie Mullan to the byline. His low cross was scrambled away at the near post only as far as skipper Chris Marriott, who had advanced from left-back and saw a low drive saved well by Samuel Petras.

TNS were all over their visitors early on and really should have taken the lead inside 10 minutes as debutant Robles, operating from the left, found Daniel Redmond in all kinds of space but the low finish was kept out by Petras’ legs.

Zilina finally settled and carved out a clear opening themselves down their right flank after the hosts surrendered possession. Skipper Jakub Paur, playing in a lone front role, was released on goal but experienced Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison made a big low stop.

Continuous drizzle in the air in Oswestry ahead of the game had added zip to the artificial 4G surface - a playing surface the youthful visitors were familiar with from their Stadion pod Dubnom home.

Northern Irishman Ryan Brobbell drew an unconvincing save from distance with a low 25-yard strike. Zilina struggled in dealing with the subsequent corner and from his next delivery from the left, Brobbell’s corner somehow sailed all the way on to the opposite upright, with Petras scrambling.

Chances kept coming for Ruscoe’s side. Striker Dean Ebbe scuffed his finish wide from Mullan’s clever lay-off.

Harrison had to be alert in the home goal to keep hold of a stinging drive by Zilina’s Jan Bernat.

As a watchable contest approached the break, Mullan’s rasper from just inside the right corner of the box drew a Petras save at full stretch, pawing away from the top corner. The resulting corner was well worked and defender Blaine Hudson drew another stop with a towering header.

A minute before half-time and quick feet from Brobbell, from a Mullan low cross, worked a glorious opening, only for the busy Petras to again save with his legs.

Saints went in at the break wondering how they weren’t ahead.

After a stop-start opening to the second period, not helped with Spender limping off injured and a head collision, the busy Mullan sent a rising strike on the spin over.

The hosts cranked up the pressure with a succession of corners. With the third, whipped in from the right by Brobbell, debutant Robles climbed high at the near post to send a superb header beyond Petras for a deserved lead.

The huge goal was greeted by unbridled joy by the home officials at Park Hall.

TNS’ tails were up. Brobbell was denied with a low strike from distance before Petras saved from Mullan, who was flagged offside.

Big defender Hudson headed a set-piece narrowly over before, down the other end, the touch evaded Myslovic.

The contest remained open, Robles catching the eye on his Saints bow, spinning cleverly but shooting at Petras midway through the second period.

Zilina skipper Paur, their chief threat, headed over from a corner with 20 minutes left before Brobbell shot low at the keeper.

The visitors were struggling to test Harrison but, after TNS failed to clear a free-kick, Redmond lunged in to charge down a shot and was judged to have fouled the Zilina attacker.

Protests fell on deaf ears of the Lithuanian officials and Myslovic buried the penalty high to the right.

It was Zilina’s turn to smell blood as Myslovic stung Harrison’s palms with a fierce half-volley.

Debut sub Smith teed up Mullan for a tired effort that dribbled wide with five minutes left.

Tired legs and minds entered 30 minutes of extra time hoping for one more chance.

Chances were at a premium in an edgy period of extra time. Ebbe stabbed wide via a deflection 10 minutes in, before came the big moment.

Marriott’s corner was met by Ryan Astles, blocked by a green and white shirt, and there was Smith to turn in from close range amid delirious scenes for those lucky enough to be inside Park Hall.

Zilina’s Bichakhchyan whistled a rocket inches over the top corner as rain heaved down in extra time.

The hosts made the tie safe just a couple of minutes into the second period of extra time. Sluka was shown a second yellow for pulling down Mullan in the box and Cieslewicz kept his cool to rubber-stamp TNS’ progression.

Ebbe hit the post late on as Smith missed a sitter but Ruscoe’s side were celebrating a fine victory at full-time.

Teams

The New Saints (4-3-3):

Harrison; Spender (Harrington, 48), Hudson, Astles, Marriott (c); Holland, Brobbell (Smith, 81), Redmond (Routledge, 104); Mullan, Robles (Cieslewicz, 87), Ebbe.

Subs: Roberts (gk), Davies, Draper.

MSK Zilina (4-5-1):

Petras; Kopas, Vallo, Minarik, Sluka, Bernat (Bichakhchyan, 90) Gono, Myslovic, Duris, Il’ko (Rusnak, 101), Paur © (Kurminowski, 85).

Subs: Belko (gk), Javorcek, Kapralik.

Referee: Manfredas Lukjancukas (Lithuania)