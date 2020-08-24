Scott Ruscoe determined for TNS to dominate league

The Welsh FA have announced the campaign will begin on September 11, with matches initially taking place behind closed doors.

TNS saw a run of eight-straight titles come to an end after last season was halted by the pandemic and the standings were determined on a points-per-game basis.

Ruscoe said: “We are all looking forward to starting the league campaign. We need no extra incentive this season, after finishing second.

“We’ve recruited well, the squad looks very strong and we want to dominate on all fronts consistently again.”

TNS kick-off their season on Thursday when they host Slovakian outfit MSK Zilina in the Europa League first qualifying round.

“I have a strong team in my mind that I think I will go with,” said Ruscoe. “I am going to have a lot of selection headaches this year and I think it bodes well for the season.”