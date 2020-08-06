TNS seal a deal for defender Ryan Astles

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a switch to Park Hall from National League North outfit Southport.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe had been keen to bolster his defence following the captures of striker Louis Robles and midfielder Leo Smith.

And now he has landed 6ft 4” stopper Astles, who will bring plenty of experience to the Saints’ ranks.

“Ryan is a player that I’ve been aware of for a few years now,” said Ruscoe.

“He’s consistently played well at a very good level.

“We have been looking to add to our squad defensively and I think he will be an excellent addition for us.

“He’s composed on the ball and will fit in to our way of playing perfectly.”

Astles has enjoyed previous spells in the Cymru Premier having played for Buckley Town and Rhyl.

He started his football journey as a youngster at Tranmere Rovers. During his teens he had spells at Chester City and Wigan Athletic as well as a second stint at Prenton Park.

After turning out for Buckley and Rhyl he headed back across the border, firstly to Northwich Victoria then Chester and Southport.

“I’m happy to sign for TNS and can’t wait to get started,” said Astles. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and hopefully help the team to achieve big things.”