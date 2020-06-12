Apply for The New Saints 2020/21 trials

The team, covering Oswestry and Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain over the Welsh border, has played against teams as feted as Manchester United, Liverpool, Wolves and more.

A statement said: "We pride ourselves with our player centred approach where players are at the forefront of everything we do.

"We provide three weekly contacts where we cover the four corners of development, in line with the age of the player. Training is tailored to meet the demands of the individual and we provide six week reviews on progress, with updates and new goal and target setting.

"We are adding an individualised session to our curriculum next season where we will be working in small groups on IDPs (individual development plans) and position-specific work.

"Training will be delivered by a high level coaching team, with a number of fulltime UEFA A Licence coaches working closely with players to assist their development. We also have a good involvement from our first team players, to provide further insight in what it takes to be a pro."

Visit tnsfc.co.uk/academy/ to learn more and find a form to apply.