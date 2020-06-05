The New Saints swoop to net frontman Louis Robles

The Park Hall outfit have offered the 23-year-old Liverpudlian a route back into the professional game after thrashing in 16 goals in 29 games during his debut season at third-placed Bala.

Robles spent seven years at Liverpool from the age of nine before joining Wigan, where he made one Championship appearances and spent time on loan at National League Macclesfield before a prolific spell in US college football at Limestone Saints.

The versatile forward, who is of Spanish heritage, spent time in third and fourth tier football in Spain with Atletico Baleras and San Roque de Lepe, either side of a five-game spell at Grimsby.

But Robles caught the eye last season after switching to Welsh football, helping fire Bala to an impressive third-place finish, just three points behind Scott Ruscoe’s Saints.

Robles said: “I’m very happy to join The New Saints. After speaking with Scott (Ruscoe) on several occasions, I knew it was the right move for me, and I want to thank him for the confidence shown in me. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Extra firepower will come as a boost to the Oswestry side after Aeron Edwards departed Park Hall for newly-crowned champions Connah’s Quay Nomads.

New signing Robles joins eight players to have signed new deals at TNS.

Ben Clark, Dean Ebbe, Blaine Hudson, Jamie Mullan, Danny Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jon Routledge and Simon Spender have all committed for the 2020/21 season.