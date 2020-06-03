The New Saints tie up nine new deals

Irish attacker Dean Ebbe, 25, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in front of goal last time out with 11 goals in 22 appearances, heads the list of those staying on board.

Defender Blaine Hudson, formerly of Wrexham and Chester, will spend a fourth season at Park Hall.

Long-serving forward Jamie Mullan, who has been with TNS since 2012, has signed fresh terms, alongside midfielder Danny Redmond and Wrexham-born goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

Jon Routledge, a regular in Ruscoe's midfield last season, will remain at the club, as will defender Simon Spender, 34, who will enter his 10th season.

Exciting young midfielder Ben Clark, who spent last season on loan at Caernarfon Town, has committed himself to Ruscoe's plans.