The New Saints tie up nine new deals

By Lewis Cox | The New Saints | Published:

Scott Ruscoe has begun laying plans for next season at The New Saints by agreeing new deals with nine players.

Attacker Dean Ebbe on target for TNS in the Champions League qualification rounds of 2018/19

Irish attacker Dean Ebbe, 25, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in front of goal last time out with 11 goals in 22 appearances, heads the list of those staying on board.

Defender Blaine Hudson, formerly of Wrexham and Chester, will spend a fourth season at Park Hall.

Long-serving forward Jamie Mullan, who has been with TNS since 2012, has signed fresh terms, alongside midfielder Danny Redmond and Wrexham-born goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

Jon Routledge, a regular in Ruscoe's midfield last season, will remain at the club, as will defender Simon Spender, 34, who will enter his 10th season.

Exciting young midfielder Ben Clark, who spent last season on loan at Caernarfon Town, has committed himself to Ruscoe's plans.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

