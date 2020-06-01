TNS may challenge FAW’s title decision

The Saints’ eight-year run of top flight titles came to an end after an unweighted points per game average awarded the title to the Nomads.

Connah’s Quay were four points ahead of Scott Ruscoe’s Saints when the coronavirus pandemic halted football in March with six games remaining.

Finishing second means TNS miss out on a place in Champions League qualifying next season and will instead face Europa League football.

But owner Mike Harris said the points method does not adhere to sporting merit. He had suggested league placings be decided when the division was split earlier in the season after each side had played each other twice, which would have seen the Saints crowned champions.

Harris confirmed the matter is now with his legal team.