TNS set to discover how league will end

The Saints’ eight-year stranglehold on the top-flight title is under threat, with Connah’s Quay Nomads leading the way by four points when the coronavirus brought football to a halt in March.

Scott Ruscoe’s TNS, who play their home football at Park Hall in Oswestry, were keen for a resumption of the action – when safe to do so – due to their belief of making up the ground to Connah’s Quay in the remaining six games, including a home clash against the leaders.

Club bosses met with the Football Association of Wales via video call last Friday, before questionnaires – where each club selected their preferred method to finish the season – were submitted on Sunday. The outcome is expected by tomorrow.

TNS wish to play the season to a finale behind closed doors, but logistics and finances mean that looks unlikely. It is thought the likely outcome will see leaders Connah’s Quay land a historic title by an average points per game method.

The Saints would claim top spot on goal difference if a weighted goals per game method was voted for, due to a superior away record.

Chairman Mike Harris took to Twitter to suggest a play-off between TNS and the Nomads would be the fairest way to avoid an ‘empty Championship’.

That is based on another mooted method of sporting merit, where TNS were first at the end of the league’s phase one – 22 games both home and away.