Eight-year title streak over for The New Saints after FAW end Cymru Premier season

The Saints chief congratulated Nomads on a first title in their history as his side's run of eight consecutive Cymru Premier successes came to an end.

The Nomads led Ruscoe’s men by four points before action was halted in March due to the coronavirus, with the league and governing body deciding an average points per game method to decide places after consultation with clubs.

But Ruscoe, who has overseen two title successes at Park Hall in Oswestry, believed his side would have gone on to make up the ground to the leaders if the final six games were played – including a home contest against Nomads.

"I'm disappointed but I'd be more disappointed if we'd have lost the league after 32 games," said Ruscoe, whose side miss out on Champions League qualification and will instead contest Europa League qualifiers next season.

"I do feel we would've gone on to win it. We had six games to go, thought there are no assurances we would've won all six after the break.

"But we move on. I've got to congratulate Connah's Quay on an excellent achievement in only losing a couple of games."

After clubs met via video conference last Friday, with votes as to how to end the season submit over the weekend, it was decided that the division would finish and be settled on a points per game method.

A league statement confirmed it took into consideration the health and safety of those involved and also cited financial reasons.

"I'm disappointed but I've had a lot of time to think about it, it's not like it's just happened," added the boss.

"We move on and look forward to next season."