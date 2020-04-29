The New Saints unsure of Euro cash

For claiming the Welsh Premier crown eight years in a row, the Saints have taken part in Champions League qualifiers held in July at the beginning of each season, for which prize money makes a significant chunk of the club's budget.

Scott Ruscoe's TNS sat second in the Welsh Premier, four points behind Connah's Quay Nomads with six games remaining before the Football Association of Wales suspended action. The Welsh FA have since said there will be no domestic football until at least Friday, May 15.

But with European competition for the 2019/20 season still at the quarter-final stage and not likely to conclude until August at the earliest, the Oswestry-based outfit are in the dark in regards to a 'vital' source of income.

First place in Wales' top flight secures a Champions League qualifier spot, second place qualifies for the first qualifying round of the Europa League and teams that finish between third and seventh play off for the second Europa League place.

"If the league does not finish there has to be a decision on who will play in Europe next season," Ruscoe said.

"It's massive. Each year for the last nine years playing Champions League football has then given us the budget the following season.

"It's vital for teams in and around our standard and our Welsh Premier League. It's vital for us a full-time team we continue to do that.

"We got through the first qualifying round of the Champions League (this season) which gave us a little bit more of a bonus for the club.

"That gets shared out for wages, staff, community and scholarship programmes, everything is based on European football.

"When you haven't got The Venue up and running and other businesses, the football club takes a hit. We're in the same position as many others.

"The players are having to take it all in their stride and accept the situation when there's no money coming in."

UEFA guideline state that clubs eliminated from the knockout qualifying stage receive a fixed payment of five million euros.

The Saints last week furloughed players and staff 'across the board' and Ruscoe said they are expecting to this week receive April salaries.

The last action for Ruscoe's men was a 2-2 Park Hall draw against Barry Town on March 6.

A statement from the Welsh FA revealed it had 'indefinitely suspended' National Leagues, National Cup Competitions and the FAW Futsal League.

It adds that 'the most important priority' is the health and wellbeing of everyone but is working to 'find a solution for the resumption of football when it is safe to do so.'