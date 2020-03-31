The New Saints chief annoyed at FA voiding season

Saints were fourth in the 12-team Division One Midlands league when play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While they trailed leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers by 12 points, they were just three behind second-placed Birmingham & West Midlands with six games to go. Wilson said: “After hearing the news, I was in disbelief. I still believe it’s the completely wrong decision that the FA have made. There are so many other ways that the FA could have done this and got a better outcome.

“My honest opinion is that the best way to finish the season was to base the league off points per game, as this is the fairest.

“As teams have played a different amount of games, this would create a reasonable outcome. Looking at our run-in to the end of the season, I believe we could still have finished second. It was very tight, but the FA made the call.

“What annoys me about it the most, looking at it in a general football aspect across men’s and ladies’ football, is there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes at every club up and down the country and now it was all for nothing.”