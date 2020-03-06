Scott Ruscoe says The New Saints can’t afford slip-ups

With seven league matches remaining, Ruscoe’s second-placed side trail leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads by four points.

Having taken just a single point from their last three games, TNS enjoyed an impressive return to winning ways with a 6-1 Welsh Cup quarter-final victory over Newtown last weekend.

Now boss Ruscoe knows his team need to be at their best consistently over the closing weeks of their league campaign to give them the best possible chance of retaining the title.

He said: “They know the outcome. They know that we have to be at our best and get near enough maximum as we can because if Connah’s Quay have a great run, which they’re capable of doing, then we’re in trouble.

“I think we train well, we focus on each game, we plan accordingly and make sure that every single opponent, their form is dissected, and their strengths and weaknesses, like we usually do.

“We’re going to do no different, but make sure the players are aware of that, so there’s no complacency and really have a good go.

“And whatever happens now to the end of the season, we’ll be giving our maximum. There’s no doubt about that.”

Tonight’s visitors are fourth in the table and won 1-0 on their last league trip to Park Hall at the end of September. But Saints turned the table in the return fixture to run out 4-1 winners in December.

“Last time we played them away it was one of our best performances,” said Ruscoe.

“It was certainly a strong team performance with some excellent goals, some real moments of quality, and a good game.”