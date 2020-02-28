TNS want to hold on to the cup

It will be a second meeting between the clubs at Park Hall this month after Newtown ran out 2-1 winners in a league clash on February 7.

TNS have since been knocked off the top of the JD Welsh Premier by Connah’s Quay Nomads, but this weekend’s focus is firmly on the cup as TNS target progress to the last four.

“It’s a little break from domestic league action and it’s an important cup competition,” said TNS manager Scott Ruscoe. “It’s quarter-finals and we’re at home – and Newtown beat us here at home quite recently, so lots of positives.

“There’s always positives to take, even when you have a bad week or a bad couple of weeks in football.

“Your next game’s always vital to bounce back and to go and perform.

“And, obviously, we’re the holders of this competition. We want to keep it and we want to keep our hands on the trophy.”

Ruscoe has fond memories of TNS lifting the Welsh Cup by beating Connah’s Quay in last season’s final.

“I’ve gone on record it’s an important cup in order of priority of our season,” he said. “A fantastic performance last season in the final against Connah’s Quay. Really positive, strong. A clean sheet, three goals. It’s what you want before the game and certainly a fitting way to end the season.

“Yes, it’s going to be a tough game here on Saturday, but we’re at home and we have to improve our home record as I think our away form has been probably better in the last few months.

“But I’m not taking anything away from the lads. We’ve had a great run of games. Yes, we’ve had a little hiccup, but we are going to be a in a position where we fight again and go again.”