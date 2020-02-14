Scott Ruscoe eyes The New Saints reaction

Saints saw their advantage at the top of the JD Welsh Premier cut to just a single point last weekend.

And boss Ruscoe insists he cannot wait for the next game and wants his side to ‘put things right’ when they face third-placed Bala, who are currently six points behind Saints.

“It’s a better position than being second, third, fourth, whatever,” said Ruscoe, on TNS continuing to head the table. “We’re top of the league. We knew that whatever happened on Friday and Saturday’s results.

“We’re top there. You never ever become poor overnight. For me, I can’t wait for the next game to come because let’s put things right, let’s go and move forward.

“It was ten, now we’ve got nine games to go. Some tough games ahead, but some good games, and ones that you want to be playing in.”

Saints were beaten 3-1 by Bala on their last visit to Maes Tegid in August - but they won the return fixture 1-0 against the Lakesiders at Park Hall in October.

“We’ll be well up for Friday,” said Ruscoe, who well remembers his side’s early season away defeat. “Obviously, a game that’s one with more importance because they beat us there last time.

“It was one where we did okay in the first half, but second half we under performed.”